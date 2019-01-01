Sambhaav Media Limited (Sambhaav) is a Listed and Public Limited Company incorporated in the year 1990 under the Companies Act, 1956. The Company is engaged in the business of Print Media in the form of Newspaper and Magazine Publication. Audio Video Media in the form of Public Entertainment System and TV Channels. Digital Media by way of Online Portal. Social Media and varied advertising and communication means as its care activities.

In the year 1986, an eminent journalist, who had worked with the top newspapers in Gujarat i.e. late Shri Bhupat Vadodaria, started a morning daily newspaper ‘Sambhaav’ with his Gandhian approach. With his base principal of “Do NOT sensationalize, Sensitize”, vision, and foresight, he built a strong foundation for today’s Sambhaav.

The incumbent Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Kiran B Vadodaria has steered the company in new directions by overcoming several challenges with his pinnacle knowledge, in-depth insight and thorough understanding of the dynamics of the industry. He has efficiently transformed Sambhaav from a print-media Company to a meaningful Digital/Electronic-media Corporate offering a bouquet of multiple innovation media solutions/platforms.