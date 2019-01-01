Sambhaav Media Limited

Corporate Overview

Sambhaav Media Limited (Sambhaav) is a Listed and Public Limited Company incorporated in the year 1990 under the Companies Act, 1956. The Company is engaged in the business of Print Media in the form of Newspaper and Magazine Publication. Audio Video Media in the form of Public Entertainment System and TV Channels. Digital Media by way of Online Portal. Social Media and varied advertising and communication means as its care activities.

In the year 1986, an eminent journalist, who had worked with the top newspapers in Gujarat i.e. late Shri Bhupat Vadodaria, started a morning daily newspaper ‘Sambhaav’ with his Gandhian approach. With his base principal of “Do NOT sensationalize, Sensitize”, vision, and foresight, he built a strong foundation for today’s Sambhaav.

The incumbent Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Kiran B Vadodaria has steered the company in new directions by overcoming several challenges with his pinnacle knowledge, in-depth insight and thorough understanding of the dynamics of the industry. He has efficiently transformed Sambhaav from a print-media Company to a meaningful Digital/Electronic-media Corporate offering a bouquet of multiple innovation media solutions/platforms.

Keeping central stackholders’ interest, social responsibility and ethics, the Company would grow in top as well as bottom line through teamwork using technological updates and innovative ideas and build its image in the market.

Sambhaav Group, stands for singular commitment to the highest professional ideals.

To be the transformer in the media with assorts desires of each life by enlightening, entertaining, enlightening and involving people.

To endorse free vocalizations, equitable news and information, promote best trade practices and effective ascendancy to create value for the stockholders in long run.

Media Products

  • VTV News

    The Company has editorial as well as marketing rights of Gujarat News Broadcasters Private Limited for VTV News – a 24×7 Gujarati News Channel.

  • Sambhaav Metro

    Sambhaav Metro is a Ahmedabad centric and specific leading afternoon-Daily that caters to the information needs of the globally aware Gujarati netizens. A product with a very elite look and approach. Sambhaav Metro strikes the right chord with its readers by providing a balanced mix of local news, business news, religion, glamour, scoops and light reading material.

  • Abhiyyan

    The legacy of Abhiyaan, one of the largest Gujarati magazines with a strong market presence and commendable circulation in the upper echelons of Gujarati the world over, speaks volumes about the corporate philosophy of Sambhaav to think contemporary and embrace the societal and perceptional changes. Quintessentially catering to the readership palates of the suave and progressive Gujarati community.

  • VTV Gujarati

    VTVGujarati is a digital publication at the intersection of news and entertainment. As new-age content and independent journalism form the voice of young India — nearly none of the vernacular news channels online find coherence with this wave.

  • WISE TV

    The vision to understand the emerging and new-age media opportunities in a technological driven world, Sambhaav was quick enough to spot the opportunity in the potential of transit TV channel in India.

  • TOP FM

    Tuning in with the trend, FM Radio is ready to spread the sweet melodies of Bollywood & Gujarati music pan Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, the radio virgin markets till date. Capturing local feel and flavour and speaking in their own language, our radio stations are all set to capture the hearts and the minds of the listeners.

